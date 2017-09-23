Falkirk v Livingston
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Falkirk
- 1Thomson
- 4Muirhead
- 21Balatoni
- 3McGhee
- 23Gallacher
- 17Harris
- 8Kerr
- 10Sibbald
- 7Taiwo
- 20O'Hara
- 33Loy
Substitutes
- 6McKee
- 9Austin
- 12Mitchell
- 15Gasparotto
- 18Miller
- 24Blues
- 28Craigen
Livingston
- 1Alexander
- 31Gallagher
- 26Halkett
- 4Lithgow
- 7Mullin
- 8Pittman
- 6Byrne
- 21Penrice
- 3Longridge
- 10Mullen
- 9Todorov
Substitutes
- 2McMillan
- 11Cadden
- 14Jacobs
- 15Mackin
- 16Knox
- 19Carrick
- 20Maley
- Referee:
- Greg Aitken
Match report to follow.