Scottish Championship
Brechin15:00Dunfermline
Venue: Glebe Park, Scotland

Brechin City v Dunfermline Athletic

Line-ups

Brechin

  • 1Smith
  • 20Crighton
  • 5McGeever
  • 2McLean
  • 12O'Neil
  • 8Graham
  • 6Dale
  • 21Sinclair
  • 3Dyer
  • 18Orsi
  • 17McLennan

Substitutes

  • 4Fusco
  • 7Love
  • 10Layne
  • 11Watt
  • 15Spark
  • 19O'Neil

Dunfermline

  • 1Murdoch
  • 2Williamson
  • 5Morris
  • 6Ashcroft
  • 14Talbot
  • 7Higginbotham
  • 27Shiels
  • 8Wedderburn
  • 12Hopkirk
  • 9McManus
  • 10Clark

Substitutes

  • 3Martin
  • 13Splaine
  • 16Ryan
  • 17Aird
  • 19Lochhead
  • 20Gill
  • 23Smith
Referee:
John McKendrick

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline64111861213
2St Mirren64021411312
3Morton6321106411
4Dundee Utd632155011
5Queen of Sth6312138510
6Livingston623110919
7Dumbarton613248-46
8Inverness CT6114914-54
9Falkirk6033512-73
10Brechin6024514-92
View full Scottish Championship table

