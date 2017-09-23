Brechin City v Dunfermline Athletic
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Brechin
- 1Smith
- 20Crighton
- 5McGeever
- 2McLean
- 12O'Neil
- 8Graham
- 6Dale
- 21Sinclair
- 3Dyer
- 18Orsi
- 17McLennan
Substitutes
- 4Fusco
- 7Love
- 10Layne
- 11Watt
- 15Spark
- 19O'Neil
Dunfermline
- 1Murdoch
- 2Williamson
- 5Morris
- 6Ashcroft
- 14Talbot
- 7Higginbotham
- 27Shiels
- 8Wedderburn
- 12Hopkirk
- 9McManus
- 10Clark
Substitutes
- 3Martin
- 13Splaine
- 16Ryan
- 17Aird
- 19Lochhead
- 20Gill
- 23Smith
- Referee:
- John McKendrick
Match report to follow.