Scottish Championship
Dumbarton15:00Inverness CT
Venue: Your Radio 103FM Stadium, Scotland

Dumbarton v Inverness CT

Line-ups

Dumbarton

  • 1Gallacher
  • 12Wardrop
  • 15Hill
  • 4Dowie
  • 3McLaughlin
  • 14Hutton
  • 55Barr
  • 20Froxylias
  • 9Stewart
  • 10Walsh
  • 27Nade

Substitutes

  • 2Smith
  • 7Gallagher
  • 8Wilson
  • 11Johnston
  • 16Morrison
  • 17Roy
  • 19Ewings

Inverness CT

  • 25Fon Williams
  • 4Chalmers
  • 5Warren
  • 23Donaldson
  • 3Tremarco
  • 14Oakley
  • 11Vigurs
  • 22McKay
  • 7Polworth
  • 20Bell
  • 24Trafford

Substitutes

  • 6Elsdon
  • 9Baird
  • 15Mulraney
  • 19Zschusschen
  • 21Cooper
  • 27Mackay
  • 28Ridgers
Referee:
Colin Steven

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline64111861213
2St Mirren64021411312
3Morton6321106411
4Dundee Utd632155011
5Queen of Sth6312138510
6Livingston623110919
7Dumbarton613248-46
8Inverness CT6114914-54
9Falkirk6033512-73
10Brechin6024514-92
View full Scottish Championship table

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Summer Slalom Ski Training
Racing to score a try!

Rugbytots East Dorset

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired