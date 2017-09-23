Torquay United v Macclesfield Town
-
- From the section Football
Match report to follow.
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Aldershot
|11
|6
|2
|3
|18
|9
|9
|20
|2
|Dover
|11
|6
|2
|3
|14
|7
|7
|20
|3
|Dag & Red
|11
|5
|4
|2
|23
|15
|8
|19
|4
|Sutton United
|11
|6
|1
|4
|13
|13
|0
|19
|5
|Maidenhead United
|11
|5
|3
|3
|17
|12
|5
|18
|6
|Bromley
|11
|5
|3
|3
|17
|13
|4
|18
|7
|Maidstone United
|11
|5
|3
|3
|16
|13
|3
|18
|8
|Halifax
|11
|5
|3
|3
|13
|10
|3
|18
|9
|Wrexham
|11
|5
|3
|3
|9
|6
|3
|18
|10
|Woking
|11
|6
|0
|5
|17
|17
|0
|18
|11
|Boreham Wood
|11
|5
|2
|4
|20
|15
|5
|17
|12
|Macclesfield
|11
|5
|2
|4
|11
|14
|-3
|17
|13
|Leyton Orient
|11
|5
|1
|5
|15
|18
|-3
|16
|14
|Gateshead
|11
|4
|3
|4
|13
|10
|3
|15
|15
|Hartlepool
|11
|4
|3
|4
|10
|11
|-1
|15
|16
|Eastleigh
|11
|2
|7
|2
|11
|10
|1
|13
|17
|Tranmere
|11
|3
|4
|4
|8
|8
|0
|13
|18
|Barrow
|11
|2
|6
|3
|12
|11
|1
|12
|19
|Ebbsfleet
|11
|1
|9
|1
|15
|15
|0
|12
|20
|Fylde
|11
|2
|6
|3
|18
|20
|-2
|12
|21
|Chester
|11
|1
|5
|5
|10
|19
|-9
|8
|22
|Guiseley
|11
|1
|5
|5
|7
|19
|-12
|8
|23
|Solihull Moors
|11
|2
|1
|8
|10
|19
|-9
|7
|24
|Torquay
|11
|0
|4
|7
|11
|24
|-13
|4
Get latest scores and headlines sent straight to your phone, sign-up to our newsletter and learn where to find us on online.
The latest rumours and stories from around the world of football.
Enjoy the best debate, analysis and interviews with 5 live and World Service football plus our commentary listings.
How to get into football - the most popular sport in the world, with clubs and facilities throughout the UK.
Run by the BBC and partners
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired