National League
Hartlepool15:00Eastleigh
Venue: Victoria Park

Hartlepool United v Eastleigh

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Aldershot11623189920
2Dover11623147720
3Dag & Red115422315819
4Sutton United116141313019
5Maidenhead United115331712518
6Bromley115331713418
7Maidstone United115331613318
8Halifax115331310318
9Wrexham1153396318
10Woking116051717018
11Boreham Wood115242015517
12Macclesfield115241114-317
13Leyton Orient115151518-316
14Gateshead114341310315
15Hartlepool114341011-115
16Eastleigh112721110113
17Tranmere1134488013
18Barrow112631211112
19Ebbsfleet111911515012
20Fylde112631820-212
21Chester111551019-98
22Guiseley11155719-128
23Solihull Moors112181019-97
24Torquay110471124-134
