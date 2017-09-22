Everton v Bournemouth

Everton's poor form has been a concern for manager Ronald Koeman

TEAM NEWS

Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin is pushing for a first league start since August after scoring twice in the League Cup win over Sunderland.

Out-of-favour striker Oumar Niasse could also make a first Premier League outing for Everton in 16 months.

Bournemouth defender Tyrone Mings will be unavailable for at least a month because of a back injury.

Junior Stanislas could feature after making his first appearance since May in the League Cup win over Brighton.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Conor McNamara: "Everton's rollercoaster season started with a £150m squad overhaul and a catapult launch of four straight wins in all competitions.

"Ronald Koeman's team hit a plateau of two draws before the swooping plunge again of four straight defeats without scoring.

"Now we'll find out if Wednesday's 3-0 League Cup win over Sunderland is a new upward propulsion.

"Bournemouth's campaign has been more of a slow burn. Eddie Howe finally got his first league win last week.

"The visitors will be mindful of their 6-3 defeat at Goodison last season but grateful that Romelu Lukaku, who scored four that day, will not be involved this time."

Twitter: @ConorMcNamaraIE

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Everton manager Ronald Koeman: "I know what we are and I know the way to be successful.

"It's crazy, ridiculous, to put a lot of pressure on the team by saying we need to finish in the top four. In my opinion, that's ridiculous.

"It doesn't mean we don't have ambition, because if there's one person in football who has a lot of ambition, then he's at this table.

"But I'm realistic, and in football, being realistic is sometimes difficult."

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe on Everton's lack of goals: "Look at Wayne Rooney, look at his goalscoring record and you're going to say they're less potent an attack? I don't buy that.

"I think the quality that they've recruited, they're a very good football team, they've got some really good footballers in their team.

"I think they're a strong side."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Everton's problem is probably the opposite of Bournemouth - while Ronald Koeman's side are struggling to score goals, the Cherries' problem is stopping them.

Because of that, I am going to go for a draw.

Prediction: 2-2

Lawro's full predictions v Kingsman actor Mark Strong

Think you can do better than Lawro? Predict the score for this match and the rest of this round's Premier League fixtures in our Predictor game.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Everton have met Bournemouth eight times in all competitions, winning all four home games and six matches overall.

In those four home triumphs, the Toffees have scored 16 goals, including a 6-3 Premier League win in 2016-17.

Their four Premier League meetings have seen eight goals scored in the 80th minute or later.

The Cherries' only win over Everton came at home in the Premier League last season, a 1-0 victory.

Everton

Everton have just two wins in their last 10 league matches, registering four goals.

They had scored 26 goals in the preceding 10 games, winning six and drawing two.

It is the first time in 11 years the Toffees have failed to score in four consecutive matches in all competitions.

They could lose four consecutive league fixtures without scoring for the first time since a run of six in a row from August to October 2005.

However, Everton have won 10 of their last 12 Premier League home fixtures.

Wayne Rooney could make his 400th Premier League start. His debut, for Everton, was on 17 August 2002.

Rooney has won all 11 league matches in which he has scored at Goodison Park - eight for Everton and three for Manchester United.

Bournemouth

Bournemouth's win over Brighton last weekend arrested a run of four straight defeats in the Premier League.

Their only victory in 11 Premier League away matches in 2017 came at Sunderland in April (D4, L6).

The Cherries could fail to score in their opening three away league fixtures for the first time since 1994.

Since the start of last season, Bournemouth have lost a league-high 25 points from winning positions.

Jermain Defoe's five Premier League goals against Everton have all come at Goodison Park.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-0 Probability of draw: 24% Probability of home win: 59% Probability of away win: 17%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.