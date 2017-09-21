West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur

West Ham's Argentine playmaker Manuel Lanzini scored the winner in this fixture last season.

TEAM NEWS

West Ham will welcome back captain Mark Noble, who has missed the last two league games with a knee injury.

Midfielder Manuel Lanzini will not feature despite a return to training, while Pedro Obiang is missing after picking up a knock at West Brom.

Spurs full-back Ben Davies is set to be recalled after dropping to the bench last week because of an ankle injury.

Victor Wanyama remains out with a knee injury, while Erik Lamela and Danny Rose are still long-term absentees.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Guy Mowbray: "Forget all the Wembley nonsense - it's West Ham away that is the real Spurs curse.

"Successive 1-0 defeats at the homes of the Hammers have effectively ended their title challenges in the last two seasons… and then there was 'Lasagne-gate' in 2006!

"If Slaven Bilic's side were to make it three wins in a row in this fixture, they'd also register a hat-trick of straight successes at the London Stadium for the first time, amidst signs that they're repeating last year's slow start made better in Autumn.

"Spurs will rightly be favourites though, and really need to win even at this early stage of the season. A seven or eight-point gap to the leaders takes a lot of narrowing."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic: "They [Tottenham] are the team that plays the most attractive football and for me they are definitely one of the contenders to win the league.

"We always put in a special kind of performance against them. We still remember the game in May. Those are the patterns that we want to repeat on Saturday.

"If we repeat everything - because against them you need a complete performance - then we have a chance."

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino: "For all the excitement and desire they [West Ham] show to beat us, we must show the same.

"It is a derby. When you play a derby they try to give their best and try to win. It is our enemy, I understand very well that.

"We know what it means for our fans to play against West Ham. We will try to stay and be ready to compete, fight and be aggressive."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

West Ham have won three of the past four home league meetings with Tottenham, keeping a clean sheet in each victory.

The Hammers could win three consecutive Premier League home fixtures against Spurs for only the second time. They enjoyed a run of four in a row from 1997 to 1999.

West Ham United

West Ham are vying to win their opening two Premier League home games for the first time since 2012-13.

They could also keep three consecutive clean sheets for the first time since April, a run which culminated in the 1-0 home win over Tottenham.

The Hammers have won three of their last five top-flight home games and kept four clean sheets during that period.

Javier Hernandez has failed to score in any of his eight appearances against Tottenham.

Slaven Bilic has won all three of his home matches as a manager against Mauricio Pochettino by a 1-0 scoreline - twice with West Ham, and previously while in charge at Besiktas in the 2014-15 Europa League group stage.

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham could equal their club record of five successive Premier League away wins, set from December 2013 to January 2014.

They have scored 18 goals and conceded just two in their current four-match winning streak away from home. Their +16 goal difference is the top flight's best return over four away games since 1892.

Spurs could win their opening three away games of a season for the first time since 1991-92.

However, they could lose three Premier League London derbies in a row for the first time since August 2005.

Harry Kane has scored nine goals in his last four Premier League away games.

Kane also has five goals in his last five league games against West Ham.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 0-1 Probability of draw: 23% Probability of home win: 18% Probability of away win: 59%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.