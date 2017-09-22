Burnley v Huddersfield Town

Scott Arfield, Burnley's goalscorer at Liverpool last weekend, joined the Clarets from Huddersfield in 2013.

TEAM NEWS

Burnley's Jon Walters remains out with a knee problem, while ex-Huddersfield striker Nahki Wells is not yet available following ankle surgery.

Jeff Hendrick is pushing for a recall following a recent thigh injury.

Huddersfield's Danny Williams has been ruled out with a fractured foot, joining Steve Mounie, Collin Quaner, Kasey Palmer and Jon Gorenc Stankovic on the sidelines.

Laurent Depoitre and Rajiv van La Parra are both doubtful with muscle strains.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Alistair Mann: "Yes, we're only a few weeks into the new season but who'd have thought this would be a meeting between the sixth and seventh best teams in the country?

"With five of their eight points having been earned on their travels, the Clarets have probably even pleasantly surprised themselves - they took just one point from their first 11 matches on the road last season.

"Burnley were the only newly-promoted side to survive in 2016-17 and perhaps significantly they didn't lose to either of the other two, Hull or Middlesbrough.

"Huddersfield will be acutely aware of the significance of games against sides with recent Championship experience, and though Manchester United, Spurs and Liverpool loom in the next month, it's matches like this one which matter most."

Twitter: @alistairmann01

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Burnley manager Sean Dyche on opposite number David Wagner: "He has done a terrific job and continues to do so on early-season showing. He'll be well aware the challenge of the Premier League is over a season.

"Beyond Saturday - because our job is to go and beat them - you're pleased for what they're doing and how they're achieving things.

"It brings a different feeling to football when the smaller clubs do well amongst the big super powers of the Premier League. It brings a nice, diverse mix to what the league is about."

Huddersfield head coach David Wagner: "What Burnley and Sean (Dyche) have achieved over the last four or five years shows how important consistency is in football to achieve success.

"It's a big match for us, we know what is in front of us. This is a real team, a real hard-working team, not a team full of individuals but an unbelievable team with a great work ethic."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Burnley's best results this season have come away - at Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham - and they have struggled for goals a bit at Turf Moor.

But you always know what you are going to get from Sean Dyche's Burnley team, which is hard work and organisation, and I think the Clarets might just edge this one.

Prediction: 2-1

Lawro's full predictions v Kingman actor & Arsenal fan Mark Strong

Think you can do better than Lawro? Predict the score for this match and the rest of this round's Premier League fixtures in our Predictor game

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This will be the first top-flight meeting between the sides since March 1971, when Burnley won 1-0 away.

Huddersfield's only league win in nine attempts at Turf Moor since the clubs last met in the top flight came in the Championship in February 2013, when James Vaughan scored the only goal.

Burnley have won their last three encounters against Huddersfield.

Burnley

Burnley have made their best start to a Premier League season with eight points after five matches.

They faced a total of 86 shots in their last three league matches - 28 more than any side - but conceded just twice.

Three quarters of Burnley's Premier League points since the beginning of last season have come at Turf Moor - 36 of 48.

They have won 11 home league games during this period, the same as Manchester United and just one fewer than Manchester City.

Chris Wood has scored in 26 league games since the start of 2016-17. It is the joint-highest tally, along with Sheffield United's Billy Sharp, in the top four divisions of English football.

Sean Dyche could register his 100th league win as a manager.

Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield's opening-day win at Crystal Palace is their sole away victory in 17 top-flight matches, losing 11 of them.

The Terriers have scored only one goal in their last four games in all competitions.

Four of Huddersfield's five Premier League games this season have been goalless at half-time, more than any other side.

Only the two Manchester clubs have conceded fewer goals than Huddersfield's tally of three.

Tom Ince has had a league-high 17 shots in the Premier League this season without scoring.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-1 Probability of draw: 27% Probability of home win: 47% Probability of away win: 26%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.