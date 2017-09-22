Manchester City v Crystal Palace

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has scored 14 goals and set up five in his last 17 league appearances.

TEAM NEWS

Manchester City defender Vincent Kompany is expected to be available after a calf injury.

Ilkay Gundogan will not feature after suffering a minor knee injury in midweek in his first game back following nine months on the sidelines.

Crystal Palace are set to hand centre-back Mamadou Sakho his first league start since he joined the club permanently last month.

Wilfried Zaha and Connor Wickham remain sidelined by injuries.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Steve Bower: "When you are bottom of the division without a point and 450 minutes without a Premier League goal, the last place you would want to travel to at the moment is Manchester.

"But that's the scenario for Crystal Palace as they face City this weekend and United seven days later.

"They will feel that returning with anything to south London will be a welcome bonus before facing Chelsea at Selhurst Park in an incredibly tough period.

"Roy Hodgson will need all his experience to try and put together a plan to put the brakes on City's early-season pace, with Pep Guardiola's team already averaging three goals a game and looking imperious going forward.

"I watched this fixture last season when Sam Allardyce's team were torn apart and lost 5-0. Hodgson will hope Palace's players will have learnt some lessons as they return to the Eitihad."

Twitter: @SteveBowercomm

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

City are in fantastic form and nobody is expecting Palace to get anything on Saturday, so you would not say they are under pressure either. If they do, it will be a bonus.

Prediction: 3-0

Lawro's full predictions v Kingsman actor & Arsenal fan Mark Strong

Think you can do better than Lawro? Predict the score for this match and the rest of this round's Premier League fixtures in our Predictor game.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester City have won 13 of their last 14 competitive matches against Crystal Palace, scoring 35 goals in the process. Palace won 2-1 at home in the Premier League in April 2015.

The Eagles have lost on all five previous Premier League trips to the Etihad Stadium, conceding 16 goals and scoring only once.

Palace's last away win at City was by 2-0 at Maine Road in the old First Division in December 1990.

Manchester City

Manchester City are unbeaten in 13 Premier League matches, winning 10 of them.

They have lost just one of their last 24 league matches at the Etihad Stadium (W14, D9).

City are averaging more than three goals per league game so far this season.

Gabriel Jesus has scored 11 goals in 15 Premier League games. He has made a Premier League record 15 appearances without being on the losing side (W11, D4).

Crystal Palace

Palace are the first side to lose their opening five top-flight games without scoring.

The only team to lose their opening six Premier League games were Portsmouth in 2009-10. They ended the season bottom of the table.

Crystal Palace also now own an unwanted Premier League record for the longest wait for a first goal (450 minutes).

They have had 69 shots in the league this campaign; only the top six sides from last season have had more.

The Eagles have lost nine of their last 10 league matches, failing to score in each defeat.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 3-0 Probability of draw: 8% Probability of home win: 89% Probability of away win: 3%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.