Leicester City v Liverpool

Leicester have won their last two Premier League home meetings against Liverpool, with Jamie Vardy scoring twice in both

TEAM NEWS

Striker Jamie Vardy is a doubt for Leicester after missing the Carabao Cup win over Liverpool with a groin strain.

Christian Fuchs, Matty James and Leonardo Ulloa all face fitness tests, although Shinji Okazaki could start after scoring on Tuesday.

Dejan Lovren is a major doubt for Liverpool, having not trained because of the back problem that has caused him to miss the last two games.

Joel Matip and Emre Can both sustained knocks last week and will be assessed.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Martin Fisher: "Leicester's win in Tuesday's dress rehearsal in the Carabao Cup was the latest chapter in Liverpool's version of Groundhog Day.

"While Bill Murray repeated the same day in the 1993 film, game after game Jurgen Klopp is seeing his team miss a host of chances while his defence cracks under the slightest bit of pressure.

"Prospects of a clean sheet look slim against a Leicester side looking for a fourth successive home win over their opponents - slimmer still if Jamie Vardy is fit.

"He has scored five goals in his last three games against them and will relish the chance to terrorise a vulnerable back four.

"Liverpool might need to score two or three to get something, so for his sake I hope the 'bespectacled one' has finally found his strikers' shooting boots."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp: "It sounds like we have no points and are completely the worst team in the league.

"Yes we have problems, that is why we 'only' have eight points and not 15. We can make it more serious than it is or we can take it like it is.

"I know already about all these problems - or 'not problems' - and I've made my decision already how to work with it, but if I talk a lot about it I only create headlines and it doesn't help us."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

What will help Liverpool a lot on Saturday is if Leicester striker Jamie Vardy misses the game with his groin injury. If he is absent or not 100% fit, then their defence will have a much easier time of things.

Prediction: 1-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Leicester could win three consecutive top-flight home matches against Liverpool for the first time since 1931.

However, the Foxes have only won two of the last 10 Premier League meetings, losing six.

Leicester City

Leicester have registered just one win in eight league fixtures, losing five. They had won seven of the previous 10.

The Foxes have kept one clean sheet and conceded 18 goals during those last eight matches.

A defeat would equal their lowest points tally after six matches of a Premier League campaign, last set in 1994-95 when they were relegated.

Jamie Vardy has scored 12 goals and provided three assists in 18 league appearances under Craig Shakespeare.

Vardy has also registered five times in three league outings against Liverpool - his best record against any Premier League opponent.

Leicester's average ball possession this campaign is 36%, the lowest figure in the division.

Liverpool

Liverpool are without a win in four matches in all competitions but have lost just one of their last seven Premier League away games.

However, they could concede nine or more goals in their opening three games on the road for the first time since 1965. They have let eight in so far.

The Reds have won 132 points in 73 league games under Jurgen Klopp, nine points fewer than in the same period under Brendan Rodgers.

Klopp averages 1.81 points against clubs outside the Premier League's top six.

Liverpool have recorded a league-high 40 shots on target in their opening five games.

They have won an unrivalled 20 points from losing positions since the start of last season.

However, the Reds have also lost 20 points from winning positions during that period. Only four Premier League clubs have fared worse.

Liverpool have earned 2.13 points per game in the Premier League when Sadio Mane starts, compared to 1.54 points without him.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-1 Probability of draw: 26% Probability of home win: 24% Probability of away win: 50%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.