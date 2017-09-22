Kilmarnock v Dundee

Four of the last six league games between Kilmarnock and Dundee have ended in a draw

Dundee captain Darren O'Dea is suspended for the visit to Kilmarnock while Josh Meekings and Julen Etxabeguren still require match fitness.

Marcus Haber and Sofien Moussa are to be assessed prior to the game.

Kilmarnock manager Lee McCulloch hopes Iain Wilson can return from a knee injury after limping off against Aberdeen last week.

McCulloch is monitoring some knocks within his squad.

However, he hopes there will be no need to add more names to the injury list that includes Gary Dicker (stomach) and Greg Kiltie (ankle).

MATCH STATS

Four of the last six league meetings between the two sides have ended in a draw (one win apiece).

Dundee ended an eight-game winless run in the league last weekend with a home victory against St Johnstone (3-2). Their previous league victory came away to Kilmarnock (1-0) last season

Kilmarnock have won just two of their previous 16 games in the Scottish Premiership (W2 D6 L8) and are one of two teams (alongside Partick) that are still yet to register a league victory this season.

Dundee have taken all three points from four of their last six league trips to Rugby Park (W4 D1 L1).

PRE-MATCH QUOTES

Dundee manager Neil McCann: "I know Wednesday night (4-0 loss against Celtic) looks like a heavy defeat, I don't think it was a heavy defeat in that respect.

"I know the boys did trust their shape and I have spoken to a number of people from outside who say that we were well structured and well organised and put in a hell of a shift.

"You have to do that against Celtic, but you have to do that against Kilmarnock.

"Kilmarnock, we don't look at as any weaker to Celtic. They might have weaker individuals but as a group we still have to prepare the exact same way and apply ourselves the exact same way.

"And if we do that, we stand a brilliant chance of winning the match."

Kilmarnock boss Lee McCulloch: "We've not had that wee bit of luck this season and it's hard to keep heads up when you're not getting results.

"But we got a good result last week (1-1 draw against Aberdeen) and that's helped. We're not forgetting it was only a point but it was fully deserved and hopefully we can carry that on now.

"Dundee will be a tough challenge. They have got a direct style so we'll need to deal with that.

"But we've got Ross County and Partick Thistle coming up after this game so this run of fixtures is an opportunity to pick up some much-needed point."