St Johnstone v Hamilton Academical

St Johnstone may field Michael O'Halloran on Saturday against Hamilton Academical, even though the forward is nursing an ankle injury.

Denny Johnstone should shake off a hip complaint and Murray Davidson returns but Blair Alston is out.

A broken foot means David Templeton will miss Saturday's trip to McDiarmid Park and up to six weeks.

Defender Michael Devlin remains out with a knee problem, while Grant Gillespie is not yet ready to return.

Striker Antonio Rojano is still waiting for a work permit.

Match stats

St Johnstone, with 11 points, have made their best start to a Premiership season after six games and are undefeated at McDiarmid Park in the league this term

Despite winning their last league match against St Johnstone, Hamilton have only won one of the last seven league meetings between the two sides

St Johnstone have kept a clean sheet in four of their past six home league matches against Hamilton

Hamilton striker Rakish Bingham has scored as many goals in his past three league games - three - as he did in his previous 24 (excluding last season's play-offs)

Pre-match quotes

St Johnstone midfielder Liam Craig: "Hamilton are similar to ourselves. It's easy to label teams hard to beat - but they are hard to beat because they are well organised and have good players.

"Look at boys like Ali Crawford, Rakish Bingham and Greg Docherty. They have got quality throughout.

"They probably don't get the credit for the things that they are good at.

"People say they shell it long too much but I don't care what side you are, you could be playing in Europe and if you're a goal down what are you going to do? You start knocking it long.

"When people say that the likes of us and Hamilton are like that it is a bit disrespectful. There is a lot of quality in both teams.

"I think we're starting to get recognition for what we have achieved and we will certainly give Accies the respect they deserve."

Hamilton Academical defender Alex Gogic: "As you can see in this league, everyone can beat everyone. Well, apart from Celtic.

"Hibs beat Rangers and then we beat Hibs.

"That's the nice thing about this league, but it gives us confidence, 100% I think we can get the three points."