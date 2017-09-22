Ross County v Hibernian

After a goalless draw, Ross County beat Hibs on penalties in the League Cup in July

BBC coverage

How to follow: Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

A hamstring injury has ruled out midfielder Christopher Routis for Ross County's Premiership match with Hibs.

Billy McKay is pushing for involvement after scoring for the under-20s in midweek.

Hibs head coach Neil Lennon expects full-back David Gray to return from a hamstring problem next week.

Liam Fontaine (ankle) and Darren McGregor (knee) remain out, meaning Lewis Stevenson is likely to regain his place in the team.

Lennon will be keeping a close eye on Brandon Barker who complained of a hip problem in training.

MATCH STATS

In the last league meeting between the teams, the Staggies recorded a 1-0 victory, having failed to win the previous three league meetings (D1 L2)

After finishing their 2016-17 campaign with an eight-game unbeaten run (W5 D3), Ross County are searching for their first league victory since the opening game of the season, conceding 12 goals in the process (P5 D1 L4)

Hibernian (nine points) have made their best start to a Scottish Premiership season after six games (W2 D3 L1), since the 2012-13 season, where they had accumulated 11 points (W3 D2 L1) at the same stage

A league-high 60% of the goals Ross County have scored so far this season have been headers (3/5)

The last 10 meetings between the two sides in all competitions have produced no more than three goals in a single game, with Hibernian winning by an aggregate scoreline of 8-6.

PRE-MATCH QUOTES

Ross County defender Jason Naismith: "We kept a clean sheet against them (earlier in the season). They went to Ibrox and scored three, and I can't remember them actually not scoring in a game.

"They scored three again the other night so we did well in that game to shut them out. We had a few chances ourselves so hopefully it can be the same on Saturday.

"We need to impose ourselves from the start and hopefully execute the game plan and win the game."

Hibernian defender Lewis Stevenson: "We want to aim as high as possible and I feel we can compete with most teams in the league.

"We are aiming high but I don't know if I want to put a target on it.

"It's going to be tough; we have just been promoted.

"We started off the season flying, we have had a couple of draws but we've only been beaten once. We know we have a good squad and can go and beat anyone, but it's just doing that.

"I'll tell you at the start of May what our target is."