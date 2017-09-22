Rangers v Celtic

Rangers' defensive options are limited, with left-back Lee Wallace and centre-half Danny Wilson ruled out and Bruno Alves and Declan John struggling to be fit in time

Rangers are without skipper Lee Wallace (groin) and centre-back Danny Wilson (calf) for the visit of Celtic, with fellow defenders Bruno Alves (calf) and Declan John (thigh) aiming to be fit.

If Alves misses out, youngster Ross McCrorie may make his first start.

Celtic centre-half Jozo Simunovic has trained after missing the midweek win over Dundee with a swollen knee.

Striker Moussa Dembele is back after being rested, but Erik Sviatchenko and Eboue Kouassi are not fully fit.

Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha is likely to play Wes Foderingham in goal and veteran striker Kenny Miller could also start after both men were rested for Tuesday's win over Partick Thistle.

However, midfielders Niko Kranjcar and Jordan Rossiter remain out with knee problems.

MATCH STATS

Since winning promotion to the Scottish Premiership, Rangers have picked up one point from a possible 12 against Celtic (W0 D1 L3), conceding 13 and scoring just four

Celtic are unbeaten in the league since May 2016 (P45 W40 D5 L0) and have only lost once in their previous 58 league matches (P58 W48 D9 L1)

Rangers' last league victory at home against Celtic was in March 2012 (3-2), an encounter that included three red cards

Celtic forward Moussa Dembele has scored five goals in his last five appearances against Rangers in all competitions

No player has netted more goals in the Premiership this season than Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos (6).

PRE-MATCH QUOTES

Rangers goalkeeper Wes Foderingham: "Let's be honest, they were not a great side when we beat them (in the Scottish Cup semi-final in April 2016).

"But if we can put on a better performance against them in the league and get some wins then that will definitely be a massive achievement.

"Can we go toe to toe with them this time? Of course. They have quality but we have quality. It's two good teams going head to head.

"Can we cause them problems? Yes. Can they cause us problems? Yes, so it's about who turns up on the day and hopefully it's us.

"We have improved on last season. We've strengthened, the squad has got better, we've got more numbers in so we are in a good position. We feel we're better placed to challenge."

Celtic captain Scott Brown: "There is always room for improvement and here's hoping we can do that on Saturday.

"We always go confident. We always go there with a belief that we can win anywhere we go and I think that is why we have done so well in the last season and a half.

"Going to Ibrox is a great occasion for us and we have some fond memories.

"It is a hard place to go but it is also a great place to go when you go there and win."