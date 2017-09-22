Partick Thistle v Heart of Midlothian

BBC coverage

Striker Conor Sammon will miss Partick Thistle's meeting with his parent club Hearts on Saturday.

The Jags are also without suspended attacking midfielder Chris Erskine but Miles Storey is available again.

Goalkeeper Tomas Cerny is rated 50-50 with a stomach strain while Callum Booth, Gary Fraser and Mustapha Dumbuya remain out.

Arnaud Djoum is the only absentee for visitors Hearts, the midfielder nursing a knee injury.

Match stats

Partick Thistle are unbeaten against Hearts in their previous three meetings, however, on home soil they have only beaten Hearts once since 2004 in all competitions

Thistle are still searching for their first league win in 12 top-flight games, a run stretching back to April last season

Only Patrick and Kilmarnock are yet to register a league victory in the Premiership this season

Hearts are looking to secure back to back away victories in the Premiership for the first time since October 2015, after defeating Hamilton away last weekend

Pre-match quotes

Partick Thistle defender Niall Keown: "Out first goal is to match what we did last season and that's still our aim.

"As it proved last season, a good couple of months and you can find yourself right up the league.

"We're only a short way into the season so we are not re-setting our targets.

"We've had a tough run of fixtures to start the season off, but hopefully by the time Christmas comes around we'll be higher up the league.

"We need to take confidence from some of the good performances we've put in recently and turn those into wins. We know when we get that first win it could end up being two or three in a row.

"There's definitely no need for panic. The squad have been in this situation in previous years where they've had a slow start so there's enough experience in the squad to ensure everyone remains calm."

Hearts captain Christophe Berra: "Football can change day to day; we did well against Hamilton but we can't let our levels drop against Partick or we'll be in trouble.

"If you're going for the benchmark, over the past few seasons Aberdeen have been the second best in Scotland and when we played them at Murrayfield, we played really well and were unlucky not to win the game.

"That's all positive, but we can't do it for two or three games, we need to be consistent throughout the season and we have to strive for that."