Barnet v Crawley Town
-
- From the section Football
Share this withCopy this link Read more about sharing.
Match report to follow.
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Exeter
|8
|7
|1
|0
|16
|6
|10
|22
|2
|Notts County
|8
|6
|1
|1
|13
|7
|6
|19
|3
|Accrington
|8
|5
|1
|2
|17
|11
|6
|16
|4
|Swindon
|9
|5
|1
|3
|13
|12
|1
|16
|5
|Luton
|8
|4
|2
|2
|17
|9
|8
|14
|6
|Mansfield
|8
|3
|4
|1
|13
|8
|5
|13
|7
|Coventry
|8
|4
|1
|3
|9
|5
|4
|13
|8
|Cambridge
|8
|4
|1
|3
|7
|7
|0
|13
|9
|Newport
|8
|3
|3
|2
|11
|8
|3
|12
|10
|Lincoln City
|8
|3
|3
|2
|10
|7
|3
|12
|11
|Stevenage
|8
|3
|3
|2
|13
|11
|2
|12
|12
|Wycombe
|8
|3
|3
|2
|14
|13
|1
|12
|13
|Grimsby
|8
|4
|0
|4
|12
|15
|-3
|12
|14
|Barnet
|8
|3
|2
|3
|12
|9
|3
|11
|15
|Crewe
|8
|3
|2
|3
|10
|9
|1
|11
|16
|Morecambe
|8
|2
|3
|3
|8
|10
|-2
|9
|17
|Colchester
|8
|2
|2
|4
|12
|14
|-2
|8
|18
|Carlisle
|8
|2
|2
|4
|9
|14
|-5
|8
|19
|Yeovil
|8
|2
|2
|4
|13
|20
|-7
|8
|20
|Crawley
|8
|2
|1
|5
|8
|10
|-2
|7
|21
|Cheltenham
|8
|2
|1
|5
|8
|12
|-4
|7
|22
|Chesterfield
|8
|1
|2
|5
|7
|17
|-10
|5
|23
|Forest Green
|9
|1
|2
|6
|10
|22
|-12
|5
|24
|Port Vale
|8
|1
|1
|6
|6
|12
|-6
|4
Get latest scores and headlines sent straight to your phone, sign-up to our newsletter and learn where to find us on online.
The latest rumours and stories from around the world of football.
Enjoy the best debate, analysis and interviews with 5 live and World Service football plus our commentary listings.
How to get into football - the most popular sport in the world, with clubs and facilities throughout the UK.
Run by the BBC and partners
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired