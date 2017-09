Joss Labadie joined Newport County in June, 2016

Newport boss Mike Flynn hopes captain Joss Labadie will return for Saturday's League Two visit of Grimsby to Rodney Parade.

A groin strain has ruled Labadie out of their last two games.

Grimsby boss Russell Slade should have Mitch Rose back, but Zak Mills is out because of hamstring strain.

Chris Clements and Tom Bolarinwa played 90 minutes of a reserve-team game in midweek and have an outside chance of being involved.