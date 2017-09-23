Shrewsbury Town v Blackburn Rovers
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Shrewsbury
|8
|7
|1
|0
|12
|5
|7
|22
|2
|Wigan
|8
|6
|1
|1
|15
|3
|12
|19
|3
|Peterborough
|8
|5
|2
|1
|16
|8
|8
|17
|4
|Bradford
|8
|5
|2
|1
|15
|9
|6
|17
|5
|Blackpool
|8
|5
|2
|1
|14
|8
|6
|17
|6
|Scunthorpe
|8
|4
|3
|1
|9
|3
|6
|15
|7
|Charlton
|8
|5
|0
|3
|13
|11
|2
|15
|8
|Fleetwood
|7
|4
|1
|2
|12
|11
|1
|13
|9
|MK Dons
|9
|4
|1
|4
|9
|11
|-2
|13
|10
|Rotherham
|8
|4
|0
|4
|15
|10
|5
|12
|11
|Oxford Utd
|8
|3
|3
|2
|13
|8
|5
|12
|12
|Blackburn
|7
|4
|0
|3
|11
|7
|4
|12
|13
|Portsmouth
|8
|3
|2
|3
|11
|10
|1
|11
|14
|Walsall
|8
|2
|3
|3
|11
|15
|-4
|9
|15
|Bristol Rovers
|8
|3
|0
|5
|12
|18
|-6
|9
|16
|Wimbledon
|9
|2
|2
|5
|5
|10
|-5
|8
|17
|Southend
|8
|1
|4
|3
|9
|15
|-6
|7
|18
|Northampton
|8
|2
|1
|5
|8
|14
|-6
|7
|19
|Doncaster
|8
|1
|3
|4
|7
|10
|-3
|6
|20
|Gillingham
|8
|1
|3
|4
|6
|11
|-5
|6
|21
|Rochdale
|8
|1
|3
|4
|7
|13
|-6
|6
|22
|Bury
|8
|1
|2
|5
|8
|14
|-6
|5
|23
|Plymouth
|8
|1
|2
|5
|6
|13
|-7
|5
|24
|Oldham
|8
|1
|1
|6
|11
|18
|-7
|4
