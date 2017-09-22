Championship
Aston Villa17:30Nottm Forest
Venue: Villa Park

Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest

Henri Lansbury
Henri Lansbury scored his first goal of last season in the corresponding fixture, while a Nottingham Forest player
Click here for live text coverage on Saturday 14:00-20:00 BST

Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce will ring the changes again after Tuesday's Carabao Cup home defeat as they defend an unbeaten five-match league run.

Former Nottingham Forest midfielder Henri Lansbury will be assessed ahead after being forced off against Middlesbrough with a knee injury.

Liam Bridcutt will be one of several players to return to the Forest team.

The midfielder was cup-tied for their 5-1 loss at Chelsea, where manager Mark Warburton made eight changes.

SAM's prediction
Home win 55%Draw 25%Away win 20%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts

  • Steve Bruce has lost only three of his last 36 home league games as a manager.
  • Villa have only lost one of their last 11 home league meetings with Forest - a 2-0 Premier League defeat in October 1994.
  • Forest - victorious in their last televised league meeting with Villa in February - have not won back to back league games against them since October 1985.
  • Henri Lansbury joined Villa from Forest in January. In his penultimate Forest Championship appearance, he hit a hat-trick against Barnsley in November 2016 but, in 22 league games for Villa, he is yet to find the net.
  • Lansbury has scored more league goals at Villa Park as an opposition player in one appearance (last season's 2-2 draw) than he has in 13 home games for Villa.
  • Forest have won two of their last four away league games - as many as they had won in their previous 23 combined.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 23rd September 2017

View all Championship fixtures

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds85211431117
2Wolves8521138517
3Cardiff8521127517
4Preston843193615
5Ipswich7502128415
6Sheff Utd850386215
7Middlesbrough8422105514
8Bristol City83411510513
9Sheff Wed8341107313
10Nottm Forest84041113-212
11QPR83231212011
12Norwich8323812-411
13Aston Villa8242109110
14Fulham824287110
15Derby73131111010
16Millwall823311929
17Hull82241415-18
18Reading722367-18
19Burton8224615-98
20Barnsley7214811-37
21Sunderland8134712-56
22Brentford8044712-54
23Birmingham8116412-84
24Bolton8026416-122
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Related to this story

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Rugbytot running with the ball.

Rugbytots SE Cheshire and Staffordshire Moorlands

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired