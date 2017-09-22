Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest
Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce will ring the changes again after Tuesday's Carabao Cup home defeat as they defend an unbeaten five-match league run.
Former Nottingham Forest midfielder Henri Lansbury will be assessed ahead after being forced off against Middlesbrough with a knee injury.
Liam Bridcutt will be one of several players to return to the Forest team.
The midfielder was cup-tied for their 5-1 loss at Chelsea, where manager Mark Warburton made eight changes.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 55%
|Draw 25%
|Away win 20%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Steve Bruce has lost only three of his last 36 home league games as a manager.
- Villa have only lost one of their last 11 home league meetings with Forest - a 2-0 Premier League defeat in October 1994.
- Forest - victorious in their last televised league meeting with Villa in February - have not won back to back league games against them since October 1985.
- Henri Lansbury joined Villa from Forest in January. In his penultimate Forest Championship appearance, he hit a hat-trick against Barnsley in November 2016 but, in 22 league games for Villa, he is yet to find the net.
- Lansbury has scored more league goals at Villa Park as an opposition player in one appearance (last season's 2-2 draw) than he has in 13 home games for Villa.
- Forest have won two of their last four away league games - as many as they had won in their previous 23 combined.