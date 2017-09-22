Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest

Henri Lansbury scored his first goal of last season in the corresponding fixture, while a Nottingham Forest player

Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce will ring the changes again after Tuesday's Carabao Cup home defeat as they defend an unbeaten five-match league run.

Former Nottingham Forest midfielder Henri Lansbury will be assessed ahead after being forced off against Middlesbrough with a knee injury.

Liam Bridcutt will be one of several players to return to the Forest team.

The midfielder was cup-tied for their 5-1 loss at Chelsea, where manager Mark Warburton made eight changes.

SAM's prediction Home win 55% Draw 25% Away win 20%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts