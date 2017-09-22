Wolverhampton Wanderers v Barnsley

Tom Bradshaw got the final goal as Barnsley scored four times in the final 17 minutes to beat Wolves 4-0 at Molineux in September 2016

Wolves hope that striker Leo Bonatini and defender Ruben Vinagre are fit for the home game against Barnsley.

Both players were forced off with knocks during last weekend's win at Nottingham Forest, which lifted Wolves to second in the Championship.

Barnsley boss Paul Heckingbottom has no new injury or suspension concerns.

Goalkeeper Adam Davies is set to make his 100th consecutive start for the club while midfielder Lloyd Isgrove (foot) could return.

A much-changed Wolves side claimed a 1-0 extra-time victory over Bristol Rovers in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.

Barry Douglas, Kortney Hause and Morgan Gibbs-White will all hope to be involved in the squad once again, while forward Helder Costa and defender Ryan Bennett are also nearing comebacks.

SAM's prediction Home win 70% Draw 18% Away win 12%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts