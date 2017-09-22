Norwich City v Bristol City
Football
Norwich City striker Nelson Oliveira will again be absent as he recovers from a groin problem.
Defender Grant Hanley returns after being cup-tied against Brentford in midweek, and James Maddison has been back in training after a calf injury.
Cauley Woodrow and Jonathan Leko are set to return having been ineligible for City's EFL Cup win over Stoke.
Defender Eros Pisano is not expected to return from his knee injury while Gary O'Neil (knee) is definitely still out.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 51%
|Draw 25%
|Away win 24%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Norwich are unbeaten in their last four league games against Bristol City (W3 D1).
- The Robins have lost eight of their last 10 league visits to Carrow Road (W2) including each of their last two.
- The Canaries have won six of their last seven matches at Carrow Road in September in all competitions (D1).
- The Robins have found the net in the last 15 minutes of Championship matches more often than any other side this season (5).
- Nelson Oliveira has found the net eight times in 12 league starts for Norwich City at Carrow Road.
- Bobby Reid has scored seven goals in 11 matches in all competitions for Bristol City this season - only one fewer than he scored in the 104 appearances he made for the club prior to this season.