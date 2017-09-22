Championship
Fulham15:00Middlesbrough
Venue: Craven Cottage

Fulham v Middlesbrough

Tom Cairney
Tom Cairney has not played for four weeks due to injury.
Click here for live text coverage on Saturday 14:00-20:00 BST

Fulham captain Tom Cairney is still struggling with a knee injury while defender Rafa Soares is out with an ankle problem.

Lucas Piazon is recovering from a broken leg but winger Rui Fonte could return to the starting line-up.

Middlesbrough have no new injury concerns, with Rudy Gestede the only long-term absentee.

Forward Martin Braithwaite is back in training but manager Garry Monk says the trip to Fulham could come too soon.

Match facts

  • None of the last 10 league meetings between the teams at Craven Cottage have ended level, with Fulham winning seven and Middlesbrough three since a 2-2 draw in September 1986.
  • Middlesbrough haven't won back-to-back league games at Craven Cottage since April 1958.
  • Fulham haven't kept a home clean sheet in any competition in their last 17 matches at Craven Cottage, since a 2-0 win over Barnsley in January.
  • In fact, none of Fulham's last 129 home league games have ended goalless, since drawing 0-0 with Aston Villa in August 2011.
  • Garry Monk has led Middlesbrough to three consecutive away clean sheets (all comps) - the first time Monk has achieved this in his managerial career.
  • Britt Assombalonga's only previous Football League hat-trick came against Fulham for Nottingham Forest in September 2014 - they are the only three goals he's scored against Fulham in four league appearances.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds85211431117
2Wolves8521138517
3Cardiff8521127517
4Preston843193615
5Ipswich7502128415
6Sheff Utd850386215
7Middlesbrough8422105514
8Bristol City83411510513
9Sheff Wed8341107313
10Nottm Forest84041113-212
11QPR83231212011
12Norwich8323812-411
13Aston Villa8242109110
14Fulham824287110
15Derby73131111010
16Millwall823311929
17Hull82241415-18
18Reading722367-18
19Burton8224615-98
20Barnsley7214811-37
21Sunderland8134712-56
22Brentford8044712-54
23Birmingham8116412-84
24Bolton8026416-122
