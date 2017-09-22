Fulham v Middlesbrough
Fulham captain Tom Cairney is still struggling with a knee injury while defender Rafa Soares is out with an ankle problem.
Lucas Piazon is recovering from a broken leg but winger Rui Fonte could return to the starting line-up.
Middlesbrough have no new injury concerns, with Rudy Gestede the only long-term absentee.
Forward Martin Braithwaite is back in training but manager Garry Monk says the trip to Fulham could come too soon.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 40%
|Draw 27%
|Away win 33%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- None of the last 10 league meetings between the teams at Craven Cottage have ended level, with Fulham winning seven and Middlesbrough three since a 2-2 draw in September 1986.
- Middlesbrough haven't won back-to-back league games at Craven Cottage since April 1958.
- Fulham haven't kept a home clean sheet in any competition in their last 17 matches at Craven Cottage, since a 2-0 win over Barnsley in January.
- In fact, none of Fulham's last 129 home league games have ended goalless, since drawing 0-0 with Aston Villa in August 2011.
- Garry Monk has led Middlesbrough to three consecutive away clean sheets (all comps) - the first time Monk has achieved this in his managerial career.
- Britt Assombalonga's only previous Football League hat-trick came against Fulham for Nottingham Forest in September 2014 - they are the only three goals he's scored against Fulham in four league appearances.