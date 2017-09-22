Fulham v Middlesbrough

Tom Cairney has not played for four weeks due to injury.

Fulham captain Tom Cairney is still struggling with a knee injury while defender Rafa Soares is out with an ankle problem.

Lucas Piazon is recovering from a broken leg but winger Rui Fonte could return to the starting line-up.

Middlesbrough have no new injury concerns, with Rudy Gestede the only long-term absentee.

Forward Martin Braithwaite is back in training but manager Garry Monk says the trip to Fulham could come too soon.

SAM's prediction Home win 40% Draw 27% Away win 33%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts