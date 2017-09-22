Championship
Derby15:00Birmingham
Venue: Pride Park Stadium

Derby County v Birmingham City

Derby defender Curtis Davies made 106 appearances for Birmingham City after being signed by then boss Alex McLeish in January 2011
Click here for live text coverage on Saturday 14:00-20:00 BST

Derby County must check on striker Matej Vydra and Birmingham City old boy Curtis Davies ahead of the visit of one of his former clubs, managerless Blues.

Wales international midfielder Joe Ledley is in the Rams squad following his midweek arrival on a free transfer.

Birmingham, under caretaker boss Lee Carsley for the first time after the sacking of Harry Redknapp, wait on midfielder Jota and striker Che Adams.

The pair missed Saturday's 3-1 loss to Preston, which cost Redknapp his job.

Jason Lowe, who injured his hamstring against North End, remains a doubt as Blues look to end a run of six straight defeats.

Former Blues boss Rowett, sacked in December 2016, took over at Derby in March. He was on the winning side when the Rams won 2-1 at St Andrew's in April.

SAM's prediction
Home win 55%Draw 24%Away win 21%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts

  • Derby, who hammered Hull 5-0 last time out, have only lost two of their last 21 home league games - and only once since former Birmingham boss Gary Rowett took charge in mid-March.
  • Birmingham's blank in last season's 1-0 defeat at Derby was the first time they had failed to score against the Rams away from home since a 0-0 draw in March 1977.
  • Derby's Matej Vydra has had a hand in seven goals in his last 10 league starts (six goals, one assist).
  • Birmingham, 23rd in the Championship, have lost their opening four away league matches of a season for the first time since the 1988/89 campaign, when they were relegated from the second tier under Garry Pendrey.
  • Derby, 15th in the table, have conceded three penalties this season - more than any other side in the Championship.
  • Rams manager Rowett and Blues caretaker boss Carsley, former team-mates at Derby, were both born in the spring of 1974 - just six days apart.
  • Carsley scored the only goal of the game for Blues in a 1-0 win over Derby (at St Andrew's) in January 2009.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds85211431117
2Wolves8521138517
3Cardiff8521127517
4Preston843193615
5Ipswich7502128415
6Sheff Utd850386215
7Middlesbrough8422105514
8Bristol City83411510513
9Sheff Wed8341107313
10Nottm Forest84041113-212
11QPR83231212011
12Norwich8323812-411
13Aston Villa8242109110
14Fulham824287110
15Derby73131111010
16Millwall823311929
17Hull82241415-18
18Reading722367-18
19Burton8224615-98
20Barnsley7214811-37
21Sunderland8134712-56
22Brentford8044712-54
23Birmingham8116412-84
24Bolton8026416-122
View full Championship table

