Derby County v Birmingham City

Derby defender Curtis Davies made 106 appearances for Birmingham City after being signed by then boss Alex McLeish in January 2011

Derby County must check on striker Matej Vydra and Birmingham City old boy Curtis Davies ahead of the visit of one of his former clubs, managerless Blues.

Wales international midfielder Joe Ledley is in the Rams squad following his midweek arrival on a free transfer.

Birmingham, under caretaker boss Lee Carsley for the first time after the sacking of Harry Redknapp, wait on midfielder Jota and striker Che Adams.

The pair missed Saturday's 3-1 loss to Preston, which cost Redknapp his job.

Jason Lowe, who injured his hamstring against North End, remains a doubt as Blues look to end a run of six straight defeats.

Former Blues boss Rowett, sacked in December 2016, took over at Derby in March. He was on the winning side when the Rams won 2-1 at St Andrew's in April.

SAM's prediction Home win 55% Draw 24% Away win 21%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts