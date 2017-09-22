Championship
Bolton15:00Brentford
Venue: Macron Stadium

Bolton Wanderers v Brentford

Sammy Ameobi
Sammy Ameobi made 21 appearances for Bolton when on loan with the club last season
Click here for live text coverage on Saturday 14:00-20:00 BST

Bolton Wanderers could welcome back winger Sammy Ameobi for Saturday's game against Brentford as both teams chase a first league win this term.

Ameobi has not played for Bolton since joining from Newcastle United in the summer after suffering a knee injury.

Brentford's Sergi Canos (ankle) is a doubt while striker Lasse Vibe is battling to overcome a foot injury.

Midfielder Lewis Macleod is back in full training after a long-term knee injury but is not expected to feature.

SAM's prediction
Home win 22%Draw 24%Away win 54%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts

  • Bolton are unbeaten in their last three home games against Brentford in all competitions (W2 D1).
  • The Bees' last away win at Bolton came in April 1992, with Terry Evans and a Nicky Spooner own-goal giving Brentford all three points in a 2-1 win in a third-tier game.
  • Bolton have lost their opening four home league matches - the last three sides in the second tier to lose their first four home matches in a season were all relegated, most recently Yeovil in 2013-14. The last side to survive relegation were Crewe Alexandra in 1997-98.
  • Brentford have failed to win their opening eight league matches of a season for the first time since the 1970-71 campaign. Only once have they failed to win any of their first nine - 92 years ago in the 1925-26 season.
  • The Trotters have won eight points from a possible 72 in their last 24 Championship matches (P24 W1 D5 L18).
  • The Bees have lost 10 points from leading positions in the Championship this season, more than any other side. Bolton, meanwhile, haven't led at all in any of their eight matches so far.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds85211431117
2Wolves8521138517
3Cardiff8521127517
4Preston843193615
5Ipswich7502128415
6Sheff Utd850386215
7Middlesbrough8422105514
8Bristol City83411510513
9Sheff Wed8341107313
10Nottm Forest84041113-212
11QPR83231212011
12Norwich8323812-411
13Aston Villa8242109110
14Fulham824287110
15Derby73131111010
16Millwall823311929
17Hull82241415-18
18Reading722367-18
19Burton8224615-98
20Barnsley7214811-37
21Sunderland8134712-56
22Brentford8044712-54
23Birmingham8116412-84
24Bolton8026416-122
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Rugbytot running with the ball.

Rugbytots SE Cheshire and Staffordshire Moorlands

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired