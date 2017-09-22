Bolton Wanderers v Brentford

From the section

Sammy Ameobi made 21 appearances for Bolton when on loan with the club last season

Bolton Wanderers could welcome back winger Sammy Ameobi for Saturday's game against Brentford as both teams chase a first league win this term.

Ameobi has not played for Bolton since joining from Newcastle United in the summer after suffering a knee injury.

Brentford's Sergi Canos (ankle) is a doubt while striker Lasse Vibe is battling to overcome a foot injury.

Midfielder Lewis Macleod is back in full training after a long-term knee injury but is not expected to feature.

SAM's prediction Home win 22% Draw 24% Away win 54%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

