Bolton Wanderers v Brentford
Bolton Wanderers could welcome back winger Sammy Ameobi for Saturday's game against Brentford as both teams chase a first league win this term.
Ameobi has not played for Bolton since joining from Newcastle United in the summer after suffering a knee injury.
Brentford's Sergi Canos (ankle) is a doubt while striker Lasse Vibe is battling to overcome a foot injury.
Midfielder Lewis Macleod is back in full training after a long-term knee injury but is not expected to feature.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 22%
|Draw 24%
|Away win 54%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Bolton are unbeaten in their last three home games against Brentford in all competitions (W2 D1).
- The Bees' last away win at Bolton came in April 1992, with Terry Evans and a Nicky Spooner own-goal giving Brentford all three points in a 2-1 win in a third-tier game.
- Bolton have lost their opening four home league matches - the last three sides in the second tier to lose their first four home matches in a season were all relegated, most recently Yeovil in 2013-14. The last side to survive relegation were Crewe Alexandra in 1997-98.
- Brentford have failed to win their opening eight league matches of a season for the first time since the 1970-71 campaign. Only once have they failed to win any of their first nine - 92 years ago in the 1925-26 season.
- The Trotters have won eight points from a possible 72 in their last 24 Championship matches (P24 W1 D5 L18).
- The Bees have lost 10 points from leading positions in the Championship this season, more than any other side. Bolton, meanwhile, haven't led at all in any of their eight matches so far.