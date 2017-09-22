Championship
Sunderland15:00Cardiff
Venue: Stadium of Light

Sunderland v Cardiff City

Brendan Galloway
Brendan Galloway missed the midweek EFL Cup tie with Everton as he is on loan from the Toffees to Sunderland
Click here for live text coverage on Saturday 14:00-20:00 BST

Sunderland loanees Tyias Browning and Brendan Galloway return after the pair were ineligible for Wednesday's EFL Cup defeat by parent club Everton.

Winger Aiden McGeady is nearing fitness after a hamstring problem, while defenders Marc Wilson and John O'Shea are battling to return from injury.

Cardiff could make changes in search of a first league win this month.

Liam Feeney, Danny Ward and Lee Tomlin all impressed from the bench against Sheffield Wednesday last weekend.

Match facts

  • The Black Cats have won four of their last six league meetings with Cardiff (D1 L1) most recently a 4-0 win in the Premier League in April 2014.
  • This is the first Championship meeting at the Stadium of Light between the sides since October 2006, which Cardiff won 2-1 thanks to a brace from Michael Chopra.
  • Simon Grayson has ended on the winning side once in 12 previous managerial meetings against Cardiff (D3 L8), a 3-0 win for his Preston side last season.
  • Kenneth Zohore has had more shots (31) and shots on target (12) than any other player in the Championship this season. Despite this, he has found the net just once.
  • The Black Cats are currently enduring their second longest home winless league run in their entire history (14 games). Their worst run came between August 2005 and May 2006, when they went 18 games at the Stadium of Light without winning.
  • Cardiff have won three points from goals scored in the last five minutes of Championship games this season, more than any other side.

