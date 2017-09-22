Sunderland v Cardiff City

From the section

Brendan Galloway missed the midweek EFL Cup tie with Everton as he is on loan from the Toffees to Sunderland

Sunderland loanees Tyias Browning and Brendan Galloway return after the pair were ineligible for Wednesday's EFL Cup defeat by parent club Everton.

Winger Aiden McGeady is nearing fitness after a hamstring problem, while defenders Marc Wilson and John O'Shea are battling to return from injury.

Cardiff could make changes in search of a first league win this month.

Liam Feeney, Danny Ward and Lee Tomlin all impressed from the bench against Sheffield Wednesday last weekend.

SAM's prediction Home win 37% Draw 29% Away win 34%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts