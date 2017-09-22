Preston North End v Millwall

Paul Gallagher has made six appearances for Preston North End this season

Preston North End will be without midfield pair Paul Gallagher and Ben Pearson for the visit of Millwall to Deepdale on Saturday.

Gallagher misses out through illness while Pearson is still suffering after picking up a dead leg.

Aiden O'Brien is likely to continue in place of the suspended Lee Gregory for Millwall, after his goal against Leeds.

The Lions could hand a start to midfielder Ryan Tunnicliffe, who came on as a substitute last time out.

SAM's prediction Home win 48% Draw 26% Away win 26%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts