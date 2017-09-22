Championship
Preston15:00Millwall
Venue: Deepdale

Preston North End v Millwall

Paul Gallagher
Paul Gallagher has made six appearances for Preston North End this season
Preston North End will be without midfield pair Paul Gallagher and Ben Pearson for the visit of Millwall to Deepdale on Saturday.

Gallagher misses out through illness while Pearson is still suffering after picking up a dead leg.

Aiden O'Brien is likely to continue in place of the suspended Lee Gregory for Millwall, after his goal against Leeds.

The Lions could hand a start to midfielder Ryan Tunnicliffe, who came on as a substitute last time out.

SAM's prediction
Home win 48%Draw 26%Away win 26%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts

  • After a run of scoring in 13 consecutive matches against Millwall between 1999 and 2006, Preston have failed to score in any of their last three in all competitions.
  • The Lions have won two of their last 20 league trips to Deepdale (D5 L13), most recently a 2-1 win in February 2004 thanks to goals from Paul Ifill and Tim Cahill.
  • Preston have faced fewer shots than any other Championship side so far this season (71).
  • Millwall have faced both the most shots (31 v QPR) and the joint-fewest (1 v Leeds) in a Championship match so far this season.
  • Alex Neil has a 66.7% win record in home Championship matches (including play-offs), winning 22 of his 33 games in charge of Norwich and Preston. He has won three of his first four as boss of the Lilywhites.
  • The Lions haven't won any of their last 12 away Championship matches (D4 L8) since a 1-0 win at Birmingham in February 2015.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds85211431117
2Wolves8521138517
3Cardiff8521127517
4Preston843193615
5Ipswich7502128415
6Sheff Utd850386215
7Middlesbrough8422105514
8Bristol City83411510513
9Sheff Wed8341107313
10Nottm Forest84041113-212
11QPR83231212011
12Norwich8323812-411
13Aston Villa8242109110
14Fulham824287110
15Derby73131111010
16Millwall823311929
17Hull82241415-18
18Reading722367-18
19Burton8224615-98
20Barnsley7214811-37
21Sunderland8134712-56
22Brentford8044712-54
23Birmingham8116412-84
24Bolton8026416-122
