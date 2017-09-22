Queens Park Rangers v Burton Albion
Queens Park Rangers midfielder Jordan Cousins could return to the squad having missed the start of the season with a hamstring injury.
However, defenders Nedum Onuoha (hamstring), James Perch (knee) and Grant Hall (tendonitis) are still out.
Burton, who lost 4-1 at Manchester United in the EFL Cup on Wednesday, welcome back defender John Brayford as he was cup-tied in midweek.
Manager Nigel Clough is expected to bring back several first-team regulars.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 62%
|Draw 22%
|Away win 16%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- QPR have never beaten Burton in three previous meetings in all competitions (D1 L2).
- Burton won this exact fixture last season, collecting three points at Loftus Road in a 2-1 victory thanks to goals from Luke Murphy and Lloyd Dyer.
- Since he made his QPR league debut at the start of February, Luke Freeman has assisted more goals in the Championship than any other player (8), with four to his name this season.
- Burton have failed to score in their last three Championship away games, they last went four on the road without a goal in the second tier back in November 2016.
- The Hoops have managed just four Championship clean sheets in the 38 games since Ian Holloway took charge in November 2016.
- The Brewers have afforded their opponents a league-high 150 shots so far in the Championship this season.