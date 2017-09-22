Queens Park Rangers v Burton Albion

From the section

Jordan Cousins made 21 appearances in his debut season for QPR

Queens Park Rangers midfielder Jordan Cousins could return to the squad having missed the start of the season with a hamstring injury.

However, defenders Nedum Onuoha (hamstring), James Perch (knee) and Grant Hall (tendonitis) are still out.

Burton, who lost 4-1 at Manchester United in the EFL Cup on Wednesday, welcome back defender John Brayford as he was cup-tied in midweek.

Manager Nigel Clough is expected to bring back several first-team regulars.

SAM's prediction Home win 62% Draw 22% Away win 16%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts