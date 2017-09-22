Leeds United v Ipswich Town
Leeds United striker Pierre-Michel Lasogga is still awaiting the birth of his first child in Germany but remains in the squad.
Defenders Pontus Jansson and Liam Cooper are set to return to the side.
Ipswich, who have won two of their three away games, will be without midfielder Flynn Downes (thigh).
Defender Jonas Knudsen has recovered from a hamstring problem, but Adam Webster (ankle) is not yet ready to make his first-team return.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 57%
|Draw 23%
|Away win 20%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Leeds have lost only one of their last eight home league games against Ipswich (W4 D3).
- Ipswich have kept one clean sheet in their last eight league games against Leeds, a 1-0 win at Elland Road in the 2015-16 season.
- Leeds have had eight different scorers in the Championship this season, more than any other side - though one of those players has since left the club (Chris Wood).
- Ipswich have won five of their opening seven league matches in a season for the first time since the 2004-05 campaign when they went on to finish third, losing in the play-offs.
- The Whites have kept a clean sheet in their opening four home league matches of a season for the first time since 2001-02 - they've never kept a clean sheet in their first five. Indeed, the only two goals they've conceded at Elland Road this season have been against League Two opposition in the League Cup (one each against Port Vale and Newport County).
- Ipswich have gone behind in all three of their away league matches so far this season and recovered six points (W2 D0 L1), three more than any other side.