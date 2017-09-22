Leeds United v Ipswich Town

Pierre-Michel Lasogga has scored two goals in four appearances for Leeds

Leeds United striker Pierre-Michel Lasogga is still awaiting the birth of his first child in Germany but remains in the squad.

Defenders Pontus Jansson and Liam Cooper are set to return to the side.

Ipswich, who have won two of their three away games, will be without midfielder Flynn Downes (thigh).

Defender Jonas Knudsen has recovered from a hamstring problem, but Adam Webster (ankle) is not yet ready to make his first-team return.

SAM's prediction Home win 57% Draw 23% Away win 20%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

