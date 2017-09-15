BBC Sport - Bournemouth 2-1 Brighton: Chris Hughton frustrated by 'poor' goals

Hughton frustrated by 'poor' goals

Brighton manager Chris Hughton is disappointed his side came away with no points after conceding two "poor" goals in their 2-1 Premier League defeat at Bournemouth.

MATCH REPORT: Bournemouth 2-1 Brighton

Premier League manager reaction

Video

Hughton frustrated by 'poor' goals

Video

London Stadium is proper home - Bilic

Video

Terriers didn't deserve points - Wagner

Video

Mourinho walks out of interview after handshake question

Video

Neither me nor Pep thought it was a red - Klopp

Video

Burnley win down to belief - Dyche

  • From the section Burnley
Video

Watch: De Boer's final interview as Palace boss

Video

'Lascelles managing captain's role well'

Video

Clement unhappy with Swansea display

  • From the section Swansea
Video

Sanchez told me he is focused - Wenger

Video

Hughes 'not sure' why Mourinho refused handshake

  • From the section Stoke
Video

Everton were too nice - Koeman

Video

Conte 'delighted' with Chelsea display

Video

Pochettino salutes 'great striker' Kane on 100th goal

Video

Game was tight before Mane red - Guardiola

Video

Hughton relieved after Brighton's first win

Video

Arsenal defeat is a real disappointment - Howe

Video

Big moments going against Foxes - Shakespeare

Video

Silva 'really happy' with Hornets' unbeaten start

Video

Brighton deserve credit for victory - Pulis

Video

Watford were better than us - Pellegrino

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Rugbytot running with the ball.

Rugbytots SE Cheshire and Staffordshire Moorlands

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired