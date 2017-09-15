BBC Sport - Bournemouth 2-1 Brighton: Eddie Howe relieved to get first points of season

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe is pleased his side were resilient enough to come back from a goal down to get their first Premier league win of the season by beating Brighton 2-1 at the Vitality Stadium.

MATCH REPORT: Bournemouth 2-1 Brighton

