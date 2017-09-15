BBC Sport - Bournemouth 2-1 Brighton: Eddie Howe relieved to get first points of season
Howe relieved to get first points
- From the section Football
Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe is pleased his side were resilient enough to come back from a goal down to get their first Premier league win of the season by beating Brighton 2-1 at the Vitality Stadium.
MATCH REPORT: Bournemouth 2-1 Brighton
Premier League manager reaction
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired