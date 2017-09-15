BBC Sport - FA Cup: Relive the moment Kidderminster beat Birmingham in 1994

Relive Kidderminster's greatest FA Cup moment

Relive arguably Kidderminster's most memorable FA Cup moment when Jon Purdie scored from long range to give the Harriers a shock 2-1 win over Birmingham in 1994.

You can watch Deeping Rangers v Kidderminster Harriers live on the BBC Sport website from 12:20 BST on Saturday September 16.

