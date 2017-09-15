BBC Sport - FA Cup: Relive the moment Kidderminster beat Birmingham in 1994
Relive Kidderminster's greatest FA Cup moment
- From the section Football
Relive arguably Kidderminster's most memorable FA Cup moment when Jon Purdie scored from long range to give the Harriers a shock 2-1 win over Birmingham in 1994.
You can watch Deeping Rangers v Kidderminster Harriers live on the BBC Sport website from 12:20 BST on Saturday September 16.
