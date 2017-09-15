Mark Sampson: England women boss had 'most open-door policy' - Alex Scott

Alex Scott made her England debut against the Netherlands in 2004

Former England women defender Alex Scott says boss Mark Sampson, who is facing fresh scrutiny over racism allegations, had "the most open-door policy " she has ever experienced.

Sampson has denied asking mixed race midfielder Drew Spence whether she had been arrested during a 2015 tournament.

Two investigations have cleared the 34-year-old Welshman of any wrongdoing.

Scott, who is of mixed race, told BBC Radio 5 live: "If anyone ever had a problem he was open to new ideas."

The Football Association could re-open the case after Spence submitted written evidence supporting the original claims made by England and Chelsea team-mate Eniola Aluko.

The thoroughness of the two investigations has been questioned because Spence was not interviewed during either process.

"I'm not sitting here and saying everything in that England set-up is perfect because we know it's like a family environment and there's no family that's perfect," added Scott, who played 140 times for England and was part of Sampson's squad at the 2015 World Cup and Euro 2017.

"I can only speak of my experiences and I loved being a part of that England team. In the same breath, it's hard for Eni also. You have to see both sides."

"When you look at results and what he's done then I suppose he should stay," said Scott of Sampson, who led England to third place at the 2015 World Cup and then the semi-finals of Euro 2017.

"He took a team that was ranked outside of the top teams, we won a bronze medal and now we're ranked third in the world.

"But then it all goes down to re-opening the investigation and then you have to see the outcomes. From that part I can't comment."

Senior FA executives are set to face a parliamentary inquiry over the investigations after Aluko initially raised a "bullying and harassment" grievance against Sampson in response to a cultural review.

Striker Aluko, who has 102 caps and is a qualified lawyer, and fellow England forward Lianne Sanderson have also been invited to give evidence to a select committee hearing planned for mid-October.