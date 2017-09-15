Jordon Thompson & Paul Bignot: Barrow sign defenders
Barrow have eased their injury problems with the signings of defensive duo Jordon Thompson and Paul Bignot.
Thompson, 18, has signed for the Bluebirds on a one-month loan from Coventry City, while experienced Bignot has joined as a non-contract player.
Barrow are expecting to be without Dave Nieskens (knee) and Thierry Audel (broken arm) for a number of weeks.
The two new arrivals are both available for Barrow's National League game at home to Torquay on Saturday.