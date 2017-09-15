Jesse Starkey: Gillingham sign former Swindon midfielder until January

Jesse Starkey (right) made just one appearance for his previous club Swindon

Gillingham have signed midfielder Jesse Starkey until January after he was released by Swindon Town.

Starkey, 22, left Swindon by mutual consent less than halfway into an 18-month contract earlier this month.

The midfielder began his career with Portsmouth and Chelsea's youth sides and also made four appearances for Brighton in the EFL Trophy last season.

He could make his debut for Ady Pennock's Gills in Saturday's League One game against Charlton Athletic.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.