Danny Drinkwater: Chelsea midfielder out until October
-
- From the section Football
Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater has suffered a calf injury and will not make his Blues debut until October.
The England international, 27, moved to Stamford Bridge from Leicester on transfer deadline day for £35m.
Drinkwater was an unused substitute in the 2-1 victory over his former club last Saturday and and missed Tuesday's Champions League thrashing of Qarabag.
"He had a muscular problem in his calf. He needs time to recover," said manager Antonio Conte.
"I think it is very difficult to see him before the international break. It is a pity because he was starting to work and to improve his physical condition.
"Now we have to move all these situations. And in two, three weeks, four weeks, I don't know."
|Chelsea's fixtures in September
|17: Premier League - Arsenal (a)
|20: EFL Cup - Nottingham Forest (h)
|23: Premier League - Stoke (a)
|27: Champions League - Atletico Madrid (a)
|30: Premier League - Manchester City (h)