Danny Drinkwater: Chelsea midfielder out until October

Danny Drinkwater
Drinkwater was on the bench for Chelsea's Premier League win over his former side Leicester last Saturday

Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater has suffered a calf injury and will not make his Blues debut until October.

The England international, 27, moved to Stamford Bridge from Leicester on transfer deadline day for £35m.

Drinkwater was an unused substitute in the 2-1 victory over his former club last Saturday and and missed Tuesday's Champions League thrashing of Qarabag.

"He had a muscular problem in his calf. He needs time to recover," said manager Antonio Conte.

"I think it is very difficult to see him before the international break. It is a pity because he was starting to work and to improve his physical condition.

"Now we have to move all these situations. And in two, three weeks, four weeks, I don't know."

Chelsea's fixtures in September
17: Premier League - Arsenal (a)
20: EFL Cup - Nottingham Forest (h)
23: Premier League - Stoke (a)
27: Champions League - Atletico Madrid (a)
30: Premier League - Manchester City (h)

