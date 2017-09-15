Danny Drinkwater: Chelsea midfielder out until October

Drinkwater was on the bench for Chelsea's Premier League win over his former side Leicester last Saturday

Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater has suffered a calf injury and will not make his Blues debut until October.

The England international, 27, moved to Stamford Bridge from Leicester on transfer deadline day for £35m.

Drinkwater was an unused substitute in the 2-1 victory over his former club last Saturday and and missed Tuesday's Champions League thrashing of Qarabag.

"He had a muscular problem in his calf. He needs time to recover," said manager Antonio Conte.

"I think it is very difficult to see him before the international break. It is a pity because he was starting to work and to improve his physical condition.

"Now we have to move all these situations. And in two, three weeks, four weeks, I don't know."