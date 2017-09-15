Duncan Watmore: Sunderland striker set for comeback game

Duncan Watmore has been out since his anterior cruciate ligament injury against Leicester in December 2016

Sunderland striker Duncan Watmore is set to return to action on Saturday after a nine-month injury absence.

The 23-year-old, who tore his anterior cruciate ligament last December, will play 45 minutes for the Black Cats' under-23 side against Manchester City.

However, manager Simon Grayson has no plans to rush Watmore back into the first team despite Sunderland's recent problems in front of goal.

"That's a big boost for Duncan and ultimately us as a club," said Grayson.

"But we're certainly not in a position where we're going to throw him back into the first team.

"He's been out for such a long time and we have to be very careful with that."