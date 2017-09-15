Philippe Coutinho: Liverpool midfielder ready for Burnley - Jurgen Klopp

Media playback is not supported on this device Liverpool boss Klopp on Coutinho and Mignolet

Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho could make his first start since his summer transfer request and a series of bids from Barcelona in Saturday's home Premier League match against Burnley.

Coutinho, 25, missed the first five games of the season with a back injury before coming on in Wednesday's 2-2 Champions League draw with Sevilla.

"He is ready for us to think about him," said Reds boss Jurgen Klopp.

"He has trained outstanding in the few sessions that we have had so far."

Coutinho was given a warm welcome by the Anfield crowd on Wednesday when he came off the bench, despite submitting a transfer request in August hours after a club statement insisted he would not be sold.

Spanish giants Barcelona made three offers for the Brazil international over the course of the summer, culminating in an bid of about £114m.

After the transfer window closed without a move materialising, Brazil team-mate Neymar claimed it was a moment of "anguish, disappointment and sadness" for Coutinho and his family.

"It was really nice how the crowd welcomed him," said Klopp. "I don't think anyone was 100% sure on this. I was really happy that as a Liverpool family, we were sensitive to it."

Philippe Coutinho was a 76th-minute replacement for Emre Can against Sevilla

Burnley are a place above Liverpool in the table and have taken four points from away games against last season's top two - Chelsea and Tottenham - so far in this campaign.

"Nobody should think that this is an easy game for us," added Klopp. "We need freshness in mind and legs for this game.

"There will be really small spaces. There is not a lot of easy situations where you can outplay them."

Liverpool beat Burnley 2-1 at home last season, but lost 2-0 at Turf Moor after failing to break down the Clarets despite having 80% of possession and 26 shots to the hosts' three.