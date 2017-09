Aberdeen are 12 points ahead of Kilmarnock after only five games of the season

Rangers attempt to reach the Scottish Premiership summit with a high-scoring win over Partick Thistle on Friday evening, before Celtic, Aberdeen and St Johnstone defend their unbeaten records on Saturday.

All kick-offs are at 15:00 BST unless stated otherwise.

Friday

Partick Thistle v Rangers (19:45 BST)

Saturday

Aberdeen v Kilmarnock

Celtic v Ross County

Dundee v St Johnstone

Hamilton Accies v Hearts

Hibernian v Motherwell