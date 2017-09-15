Harry Kane: Tottenham striker can be best in world without titles - Mauricio Pochettino

Harry Kane has scored 103 goals for Tottenham

Tottenham forward Harry Kane does not need to win titles to prove he is one of the best strikers in the world, says manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Kane has 28 goals in his past 23 games for Spurs and England after scoring twice in the 3-1 win over Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.

The 24-year-old, who said he wants to win the Ballon d'Or, has not won a trophy in three full seasons at Spurs.

"There's no doubt Harry Kane is one of the best strikers," said Pochettino.

"In my opinion he does not need titles to show that he's one of the best strikers."

Media playback is not supported on this device 'Kane could leave Spurs to be world-class'

Former England and Manchester United defender Phil Neville said Kane, the Premier League's top scorer in the past two seasons, may have to move to claim more team and individual honours.

"It's true that players try to score to win and show good performance and in the end win titles. That's the aim for everyone," said Pochettino.

"But for me so far Harry Kane is showing he's one of the best strikers in the world."

Tottenham host Swansea City on Saturday looking to record their first win in the Premier League at temporary home Wembley.

Spurs finished runners-up last season to Chelsea, whom they also lost to in the FA Cup semi-final, and Pochettino said Kane's motivation is "so high".

"We need players with that motivation," said the Argentine. "If you, like Harry Kane, show that motivation, all can happen and all is possible in football.

"He's a great example to everyone. He's always trying to improve himself.

"We are working very hard to build our philosophy and the way we want to play, then to win.

"The objective always is to try to win games and win titles, because that is our ambition."