BBC Sport - Gareth Barry equals Ryan Giggs' Premier League appearances record

West Bromwich Albion's Gareth Barry has now played in 632 Premier League matches, equalling Ryan Giggs' appearance record, and he reflects on how much the game has changed since his first game in 1998.

READ MORE: Gareth Barry - West Brom sign midfielder from Everton

