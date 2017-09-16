BBC Sport - Gareth Barry equals Ryan Giggs' Premier League appearances record
Gareth Barry = Premier League history maker!
- From the section Football
West Bromwich Albion's Gareth Barry has now played in 632 Premier League matches, equalling Ryan Giggs' appearance record, and he reflects on how much the game has changed since his first game in 1998.
