BBC Sport - Pape Souare: Crystal Palace defender reveals 'hard moments' since car crash
Palace star Souare's incredible battle after horror crash
- From the section Football
Crystal Palace's Pape Souare tells Football Focus about the "hard moments" he has endured since breaking his thighbone and jaw in a horrific car crash.
