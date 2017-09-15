BBC Sport - Newcastle United captain Jamaal Lascelles says training 'can get nasty'

Newcastle training can get nasty - Lascelles

Newcastle United captain Jamaal Lascelles say the team demand so much from each other there are often arguments and training can "get nasty."

Watch the full interview on Football Focus, Saturday 16 September at 12:00 BST on BBC One.

