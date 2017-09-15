BBC Sport - Newcastle United captain Jamaal Lascelles says training 'can get nasty'
Newcastle training can get nasty - Lascelles
- From the section Football
Newcastle United captain Jamaal Lascelles say the team demand so much from each other there are often arguments and training can "get nasty."
