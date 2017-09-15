BBC Sport - Oliseh's struggle to coach in Europe
Oliseh's struggle to coach in Europe
- From the section Football
Former Nigeria, Juventus, Borussia Dortmund and Ajax midfielder Sunday Oliseh talks to BBC World Service about his struggles to be given an opportunity to coach in Europe despite taking his badges and his impressive track record as a player.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired