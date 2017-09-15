BBC Sport - Jose Mourinho: Wayne Rooney will get 'a welcome he deserves' when he returns to Old Trafford

Rooney will get 'a welcome he deserves'

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says Wayne Rooney will 'get a welcome he deserves' when the former captain returns to Old Trafford as an Everton player for the first time since he left in the summer.

United face the Toffees on Sunday (16:00 BST).

