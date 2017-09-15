BBC Sport - Philippe Coutinho: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says midfielder is ready to start
Coutinho is ready to start - Klopp
- From the section Football
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says Philippe Coutinho - who submitted a transfer request during a summer when the Reds rejected three bids for the midfielder from Barcelona - is in contention for his first start of the season against Burnley on Saturday.
READ MORE: Liverpool v Burnley
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired