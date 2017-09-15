BBC Sport - Arsene Wenger: Arsenal boss thought Cologne game would not go ahead
'I thought they would not play game'
- From the section Football
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says that he thought his side 'would not play' the Europa League match at home to Cologne.
READ MORE: Cologne and Arsenal charged by Uefa after crowd control problems
