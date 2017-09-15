BBC Sport - Arsene Wenger: Arsenal boss thought Cologne game would not go ahead

'I thought they would not play game'

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says that he thought his side 'would not play' the Europa League match at home to Cologne.

