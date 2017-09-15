Callum Evans: Forest Green defender joins Torquay on three-month loan

Callum Evans made only one start for Barnsley before joining Forest Green in the summer

Torquay United have signed defender Callum Evans from League Two side Forest Green on a three-month loan.

The 21-year-old has not played since being substituted in Forest Green's first game of the season versus Barnet.

Evans joined Rovers from Barnsley on a one-year deal in the summer and has non-league experience from a loan spell with Macclesfield last season.

The defender is available for selection to face Barrow in the National League on Saturday.

