BBC Sport - NI women upbeat ahead of World Cup qualifying campaign

NI women upbeat ahead of World Cup campaign

Northern Ireland captain Marissa Callaghan and manager Alfie Wylie are confident they can compete well in the forthcoming Women's World Cup qualifying campaign.

Northern Ireland begin away to Norway on Friday night, followed by a home fixture against the Republic of Ireland at Mourneview Park on Tuesday.

Norway are top seeds in the group, with Northern Ireland fifth seeds, but Wylie is targeting a third place finish in the qualifiers.

Top videos

Video

NI women upbeat ahead of World Cup campaign

Video

Newcastle training can get nasty - Lascelles

Video

'Wow!' Rookie quarterback scores touchdown on first NFL start

Video

Palace's Souare relives horrific car crash

Video

MOTD: The Premier League Show

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Highlights: Essex beat Bears to clinch title

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Seven reasons why Ronaldo is ridiculous

Video

Big win for Swansea & marrying Thierry Henry!

Video

Essex seal title with Warwickshire win

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Saracens' George is 'the real deal' - Smit

Video

Skier Ragettli's incredible parkour training video

Video

'First Foxes press conference was toughest career moment'

Video

The inside track on this year's likely Champions League stars

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Rugbytot running with the ball.

Rugbytots SE Cheshire and Staffordshire Moorlands

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired