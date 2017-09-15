BBC Sport - NI women upbeat ahead of World Cup qualifying campaign
NI women upbeat ahead of World Cup campaign
Northern Ireland captain Marissa Callaghan and manager Alfie Wylie are confident they can compete well in the forthcoming Women's World Cup qualifying campaign.
Northern Ireland begin away to Norway on Friday night, followed by a home fixture against the Republic of Ireland at Mourneview Park on Tuesday.
Norway are top seeds in the group, with Northern Ireland fifth seeds, but Wylie is targeting a third place finish in the qualifiers.
