Women's Super League 2017-18: New calendar, new names and new goal alerts

While England are searching for a new manager for only the second time since 1998, the Women's Super League is also about to embark upon a new era with the start of its first winter season.

With a new calendar, new teams and new signings, the 2017-18 WSL campaign gets under way on Friday as Everton host Merseyside rivals Liverpool in the curtain raiser.

Some of the stars of Euro 2017 will be expected to shine once more, but who will be competing for the title, what's changed this season and how can you follow the action?

Good bye summer, hello winter

After six years of summer football and 2017's one-off transitional Spring Series, the WSL has switched to the more traditional winter season, aligning with the lower tiers of the English women's football pyramid as well as rival leagues in Europe and the men's divisions.

With 10 sides in WSL 1 and 10 teams in WSL 2, the competition is larger than ever before.

That follows the promotion of Tottenham Hotspur Ladies to WSL 2, after they won the Women's Premier League - the third tier - title in May.

WSL 1

Teams will also compete in the WSL Continental Tyres Cup - the League Cup - which is just for WSL sides, and the Women's FA Cup.

The two top sides in WSL 1 at the end of the season will qualify for the 2018-19 Women's Champions League.

Manchester City won their first WSL title in 2016, while Chelsea - winners of the double in 2015 - were victorious in the recent transitional Spring Series.

Everton are back in the top tier for the first time since their relegation in 2014, having being successful in their bid to replace the now-defunct Notts County Ladies, who folded in April.

WSL 2

In the second tier, newly promoted Tottenham will be making their debut in the WSL, after they won the 2016-17 WPL title via a play-off.

They became the third side to win promotion to the WSL format, following Sheffield FC and Brighton, who are now coached by former England boss Hope Powell.

Each club in both tiers will have to re-apply for their licence for 2018-19 before the end of the season, and BBC Sport understands the FA is considering turning the WSL into a one-tier, strictly full-time league for next term, possibly rebranding the second tier.

The main title challengers

Since 2015, the same three clubs have shared the top three positions in WSL 1 - Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City - and, with the biggest budgets and squads that include some of the best players in Europe, the trio will be expected to do so once more.

Chelsea pipped FA Cup winners City to the Spring Series title in 2017, in a league where each side played each other just once, while Arsenal were unbeaten during the competition.

The Gunners are the most decorated women's club in England, but have not been crowned champions since 2012.

Who arrived during the transfer window?

Vivianne Miedema scored 14 goals in 22 league games for Bayern Munich in 2016-17

Arguably the most significant capture of the summer was Arsenal's signing of Netherlands striker Vivianne Miedema.

The Gunners also added Sweden right-back Jessica Samuelsson, while re-signing Germany defender Josephine Henning.

Chelsea welcomed Norway's Maria Thorisdottir and Sweden's Magdalena Eriksson this summer, while Liverpool - fourth in the Spring Series - added the Blues' Bethany England on a season-long loan.

Melanie Reay's Sunderland re-signed keeper Rachael Laws, while Nick Cushing's Manchester City recruited Bristol City and Scotland winger Claire Emslie, plus Germany's Pauline Bremer in exchange for Lyon-bound Lucy Bronze.

Elsewhere, Kelly Chambers' Reading captured England's most capped player Fara Williams from Arsenal, while Everton signed the Spring Series' top scorer in WSL 2, Courtney Sweetman-Kirk, from Doncaster Rovers Belles.

Yeovil Town added to their ranks with several senior Wales internationals, while Wales centre-back Hayley Ladd made the switch to Birmingham City from Bristol City - who brought in Belgium defender Lorca van de Putte.

Toffees 'back where they belong'

In returning to the top tier this summer, Everton made the transition to full-time football during pre-season, giving all players fully professional deals for the first time in their history.

According to former England and Everton defender Lindsay Johnson, the 2014 FA Cup finalists are "back where they deserve to be" among the elite clubs.

Netherlands midfielder Marthe Munsterman, a summer signing from FC Twente, told BBC Sport: "It is a big club and everyone knows it. When Everton wants you it is hard to say no.

"For the past two years I trained at an amateur training set-up, so this is a big step forward."

England youth international defender Gabby George, named as the club's first professional player, added: "Finally becoming a full-time club and doing something I love on a daily basis is very exciting.

"At a club as big as Everton, to be named as the club's first professional player was a major deal for me.

"Now we have got a lot of new faces in and we can go and compete and see where the season takes us."

'There's one league in WSL 1, not three'

Yeovil Town won the WSL 2 title in 2016 but were winless during the WSL 1 Spring Series

In the Spring Series, newly promoted Yeovil Town and Bristol City picked up only points from 16 games between them, as the bigger clubs thrived.

But Everton boss Andy Spence believes the top flight will be very competitive this season.

Speaking after being named WSL head coach of the Spring Series at the FA's Women's Football Awards, Spence told BBC Sport: "We're a confident side, with medals round our necks and the girls have tasted the feeling of winning.

"There are not 'three leagues'. The last time I looked, it is a league of 10 and we want to finish as close as we can to the top of that league of 10.

"Three leagues is nonsense. There's one league of 10 and let's see how close we can get on."

Opening weekend fixtures

Friday, 22 September - 19:45 BST:

Everton v Liverpool, Select Security Stadium

Sunday, 24 September - 12:30 BST:

Chelsea v Bristol City, Kingsmeadow

Sunday, 24 September - 14:00 BST: