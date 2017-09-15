Scott Bain: Dundee goalkeeper relaxed over contract situation

Scott Bain more than a century of appearances for Dundee

Scott Bain is putting talk of a new contract at Dundee to one side as he attempts to help steer the club away from the bottom of the Premiership.

The 25-year-old goalkeeper is in the final year of his deal, having joined from Alloa Athletic in 2014.

Bain has been involved in the Scotland squad but is yet to win a senior international cap.

"I spoke to the manager in the summer and we had a brief conversation about things," explained Bain.

"It has not been spoken about since. It's not really something I think about. It's not being pushed on me or I push to them. It's just relaxed.

"We will see how things go but the most important thing for me is playing well for Dundee and helping the team. I will always do my best and give 100% for this club because it's been good to me."

Bain impressed against Hibernian before the international break as Dundee earned their only point of the season so far in a 1-1 draw at Dens Park.

And, having been in the Scotland squad for a friendly in 2015, the former Aberdeen keeper remains ambitious.

"I think you need to be," he said. "I am 25 and I have a lot of football to play.

"Whatever happens will happen on my performances and if I can keep playing like I did against Hibs every week then you never know where you can end up.

"I'm quite glad that it's not really been spoken about until now because people can get on your back and people can think you don't care because you have not signed a new deal. It's not like that at all.

"Like I say we are still playing for our livelihoods and I will give 110% for this club because they gave me a chance when no one else would."

Dens Park manager Neil McCann, whose side host St Johnstone on Saturday, is keen to keep hold of his number one.

"I would love to sign Bainy again and he is very happy here." McCann told BBC Scotland "Those discussions will take place in the coming weeks as they have been doing."